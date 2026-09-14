National record recognition for Misha

Misha Bhatt, a student of Class 1-B, of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, has been officially recognised as a National Record Holder 2026 by the Child Dream Booster Hub - Book of Records (India). Misha has earned this recognition for her exceptional skills in speech, expression, fancy dress, creativity, communication and stage confidence. Her remarkable confidence and expressive abilities at such a young age have brought great pride to the school. The Principal, teachers and school management congratulated Misha and her family on this outstanding achievement and wished her continued success in the future.

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