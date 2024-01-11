National School Games: Players brave the chill, go woollen shopping

Ludhiana: When they had left for Punjab for the National School Games from their respective states, hardly had they known about the weather conditions here. It was after reaching here that the players realised the severity of winters in the North and hence the imminent need for woollens.
The chilly winds along with a light drizzle, however, failed to dampen the spirits of the players, who braved the chill during their matches at PAU grounds in the morning. Despite the weather conditions, it was good to see the players cheering their teams on the ground.
The matches were going on between Haryana and West Bengal and Punjab and Chhattisgarh as the temperature hovered around 8°C in the morning.
Bilal, team manager from Jammu and Kashmir, while giving instructions of warming up to the girl players, said even they were feeling cold. “We are used to the cold, still it is biting cold here,” he said.
Students from Odisha, however, were in for a rude “cold” shock. “We were not carrying woollens so yesterday, we went to Clock Tower, Chaura Bazar and purchased sweaters and caps. Angela Mundary, a student from Odisha said she got woollen caps and got relief. “But I like being here, it is nice,” she added.
Apart from the play field, sight seeing, too was high on the agenda of the young players. The teams from UP, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar said they would want to visit a few places here.
Noor Jahan and Roshni, both students from Unchara, Uttar Pradesh, said they wish to visit a gurdwara and temple and were trying to convince the team manager to accompany them.
“We want to get some woollen stuff from Ludhiana, for which the city is famous. We have been told to visit Gaushala Road where we can buy blankets, which are sold per kilogramme, which sounds interesting,” said Roshni.
Girls from Jammu and Kashmir said they were putting up at Government Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar camp, and the facilities were okay. “We are pretty comfortable, it is a matter of just two days more and we, as sportspersons should learn to adjust and manage,” added a girl player in the football team.
