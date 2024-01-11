National School Games: Punjab boys, girls enter quarter-finals in hockey

Out of 50 teams from various states and Union Territories participating in the National School Games Hockey U-19 at Jalandhar, the pre-quarterfinal matches of 16 teams were played on Tuesday at the BSF Hockey Ground, PAP Hockey Ground, Surjit Hockey Stadium, and Khalsa College Hockey Stadium. In pre-quarter final boys’ matches, Punjab beat Karnataka 4-1, Madhya Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh 2-1, Odisha beat Delhi 4-3, Uttar Pradesh beat Kerala 4-0, West Bengal beat Bihar 2-1, Jharkhand defeated Rajasthan 2-0, Gujarat defeated CISCE 6-4, and Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu 5-0 to enter the quarter finals. In the girls’ pre-quarterfinal matches, Punjab beat Gujarat 9-1, Jharkhand beat Rajasthan 9-0, Himachal Pradesh beat Karnataka 3-0, Maharashtra beat Chhattisgarh 6-0, Madhya Pradesh beat Kerala 6-0, Delhi beat Uttar Pradesh 2-0, Odisha beat Uttarakhand 3-0 and Haryana beat Tamil Nadu 3-0 to secure a place in the quarter-finals.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...