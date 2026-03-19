National Science Day celebrated

National Science Day was celebrated at Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sec 22-A, Chandigarh. The event aimed to promote scientific awareness and encourage curiosity, creativity and innovation among students. Students of classes VI to VIII showcased their creativity and scientific understanding through an impressive science models on various scientific concepts. For classes III to V, an exciting Science Scavenger Hunt was organised. The activity enhanced students’ observation skills, teamwork, and scientific thinking. The youngest learners from classes I and II participated in a practical showcase activity.

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