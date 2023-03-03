National Science Day celebrated at Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school celebrated National Science Day to inculcate scientific temperament among students. Students from classes VII and VIII presented various experiments through role-play activities in front of their junior classes. Various activities like lifting tray with the concept of air pressure, bubble show, making rainbow in a beaker, stethoscope (listening to the Heartbeat), fun with material-acids bases and indicators, adulteration of food, life cycle of frog, breathing experiments, conduction of electricity in solids and liquids, high speed winds reduce air pressure, composition of white light of Sun, air exerts pressure etc. were performed. Coordinator Dr Bhupender Kaur Reen informed children about the importance and science behind magical tricks. Principal Seema Kataria motivated students to choose science as a career and use it as a tool to remove superstitions and misconceptions prevailing in the society. Director Shashi Bathla applauded and congratulated the students for presenting an informative show.