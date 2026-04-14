National Science Olympiad held at PML SD School

The National Science Olympiad (SOF) - English, Science and Maths - was conducted at PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The SOF enriches the higher order thinking skills and problem solving skills of the students. It also boosts confidence among the students. There were many gold medal winners from the school. Principal Monica Sharma was highly appreciative of the students’ remarkable achievements. Gold medal winners in the SOF English Olympiad are Hanya (Class I); Science Olympiad - Farha Nasrin (Class V), Yashita (Class IX), and Avantika Sharma (Class X) and Maths Olympiad - Aadya (Class I), Ahaan (Class I), Shivansh (Class I), Arnav Yadav (Class II), M Anas Malik (Class II), Shivansh Singh Rawat (Class II), Aaditya Bhardwaj (Class II), Dev Kumar (Class III), Nishabh (Class V), Tanish Kumar (Class IX), and Avantika Sharma (Class X).

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