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Home / The School Tribune / National Service Scheme Camp commences

National Service Scheme Camp commences

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:49 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

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The week-long National Service Scheme (NSS) Camp commenced at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. The camp began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, marking the start of a week dedicated to service, learning and community engagement. The NSS volunteers were introduced to the aims and objectives of the National Service Scheme and were reminded of its inspiring motto, “Not Me But You”, which emphasises selfless service and concern for the welfare of others. Declaring the camp open, Principal Gulshan Kaur motivated the students to become ambassadors of positive change and contribute towards the uplift of society. She encouraged them to adopt simple yet meaningful practices such as maintaining civic sense, developing patience and resilience, and working collectively towards nation-building. Addressing the volunteers, she emphasised that, as future citizens of the country, they have a vital role to play in shaping a responsible and progressive society. The first day of the camp also featured an informative and practical session on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Basic Life Support. A team of doctors from Alchemist Hospital, led by Dr Mohit Mahajan, conducted a live demonstration of CPR techniques and educated the students about the importance of timely intervention during medical emergencies. The volunteers actively participated in the session and gained valuable life-saving skills that can help them respond effectively in critical situations. The camp promises a variety of activities aimed at fostering leadership, social responsibility, teamwork and community service among students, in keeping with the true spirit of the NSS.

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