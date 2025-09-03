National Sports Day celebrated

RIMT World School, Mani Majra, celebrated National Sports Day commemorating the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. The day served as a reminder of the value of sports in building discipline, teamwork, and resilience among students. Through various engaging activities and discussions, students were encouraged to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and stay inspired by the true essence of fitness, dedication, and perseverance.
