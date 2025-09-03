National Sports Day celebrated

DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, celebrated National Sports Day. Students watched an inspiring video biography detailing the life, achievements. and indomitable spirit of Major Dhyan Chand. The video served as a powerful reminder of his dedication. The event concluded with a motivating address by Academic Coordinator Aman Sharma, who encouraged students to imbibe the values of perseverance, fair play, and team spirit through active participation in sports. The day was a fitting tribute to the sporting spirit and served as a source of inspiration for all.

