National Sports Day celebrated

National Sports Day celebrated

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, celebrated the birth anniversary of the wizard of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand, which is also observed as National Sports Day. The special assemblies highlighted his inspiring journey, achievements, and immense contribution to Indian hockey. Students shared speeches, thoughts of the day, poems, and conducted a fun quiz that reminded everyone of the values of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The principal encouraged students to actively participate in sports and carry forward the legacy of fitness and fair play. In her address, the principal encouraged students to take inspiration from Major Dhyan Chand’s dedication and discipline, and to make sports an integral part of their lives. The highlight of the assembly was the pledge, where students committed themselves to promoting fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship following in the footsteps of Major Dhyan Chand. On this day the students selected for State Level Under SGFI for various games were appreciated and their coaches were wished good luck for the next level.

