National Sports Day celebrated

Class III students of GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, celebrated National Sports Day through a vibrant morning assembly that highlighted the importance of sports in fostering physical fitness, discipline, teamwork and perseverance. The students confidently conducted the assembly with inspiring thoughts, informative speeches and energetic performances. Through skits, rhythmic movements, and motivating messages, they beautifully conveyed the significance of sports in leading a healthy and balanced life. Chief Executive Kavita Das addressed the gathering and encouraged the students to embrace sports as an essential part of their daily routine. She emphasised that sports play a vital role in building confidence, resilience, leadership qualities and a positive mind set from an early age. Her motivating words inspired students to strive for excellence both on and off the field.

Advertisement