National Sports Day celebrated

Career Academy, Patiala, celebrated National Sports Day with enthusiasm among the students of the senior wing. To commemorate the occasion and promote the importance of sports and physical fitness, the Sports Department organised an inter-house tug-of-war competition. Students from different houses participated enthusiastically in the competition and displayed excellent strength, teamwork, coordination and sportsmanship. The event witnessed an energetic and competitive spirit among the participants, making the celebration lively and memorable. The initiative by the Sports Department aimed to encourage students to take part in physical activities and inculcate the values of discipline, teamwork and healthy competition.

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