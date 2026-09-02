National Sports Meet organised

On National Sports Day, a National Sports Meet was organised at GMMS, Pocket No 6, Manimajra, under the guidance and supervision of Vedpal. During the morning assembly, students were also apprised of the life and achievements of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary Indian hockey player whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Sports Day. The meet witnessed enthusiastic participation in various sporting events, including volleyball, badminton and football. A special feature was the active participation of CWSN (Children with Special Needs) students, promoting inclusion, equality, confidence and team spirit. The in-charge, Neelam Sood, appreciated the efforts of the students and organisers and congratulated all participants. She encouraged students to take an active interest in sports and highlighted their importance in the overall development of a child.

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