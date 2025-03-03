Nav Durga Public School, Safidon

The opening ceremony of the school event commenced with torch lighting by Vipul Sharma. Post the ceremony, a march past, led by the captains of the houses, was conducted. After this, academic prizes (Session 2023-24) were awarded to students. Various folk dances, viz Haryanvi group dance, group bhangra, etc, were performed by students of the Preparatory Wing. ‘Spardha’ included track and field events, both having individual and team events. The participants were categorised into ‘juniors’ and ‘seniors’ with further sub-categories. Some of the major events held were sprints - 100 m, 200 m and 4x100 m relay (house-wise), long jump, kabaddi and kho-kho.