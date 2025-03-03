DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Nav Durga Public School, Safidon

Nav Durga Public School, Safidon

The opening ceremony of the school event commenced with torch lighting by Vipul Sharma. Post the ceremony, a march past, led by the captains of the houses, was conducted. After this, academic prizes (Session 2023-24) were awarded to students. Various...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The opening ceremony of the school event commenced with torch lighting by Vipul Sharma. Post the ceremony, a march past, led by the captains of the houses, was conducted. After this, academic prizes (Session 2023-24) were awarded to students. Various folk dances, viz Haryanvi group dance, group bhangra, etc, were performed by students of the Preparatory Wing. ‘Spardha’ included track and field events, both having individual and team events. The participants were categorised into ‘juniors’ and ‘seniors’ with further sub-categories. Some of the major events held were sprints - 100 m, 200 m and 4x100 m relay (house-wise), long jump, kabaddi and kho-kho.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper