Nav Durga Public School, Safidon

The office-bearers ceremony was conducted at the school. Head Boy, Head Girl, Captains and Vice-Captains for all four houses were given charges along with the nomination of mentors. As per convention, the torch was lighted by Vipul Sharma, who then administered the oath to the office-bearers in the presence of Santosh Rani Sharma, Principal. Students undertook the oath of bearing true faith and allegiance to the rules of the institution and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India. Chairman Shiv Narayan Sharma congratulated all the office-bearers through video conferencing.