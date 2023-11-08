Under the aegis of CBSE mandated Hubs of Learning, Hitika, of Class X, secured first position in inter-school Haryanvi Dance Competition hosted by Oxford Public School, Pillukhera. Students from D.A.V. Sen Sec School, Safidon, Oxford Public School, Pillukhera, Aadharshila Public School, Jind, Happy Sen. Sec. School, Jind, MRCR, Julana, Takshshila School, Bhambewa, Gurukulam Global School, Sindhvi Khera, Nav Durga Public School, Safidon competed for the coveted trophy. Chairman Shiv Narayan Sharma congratulated Hitika and appreciated the efforts of coordinator Punam Rani.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air quality in Delhi severe again; farm fires major contributor
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 421, worsening from 3...
NIA conducts nationwide raids in human trafficking cases; Myanmar national detained in Jammu
The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Ter...
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...