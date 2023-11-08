Under the aegis of CBSE mandated Hubs of Learning, Hitika, of Class X, secured first position in inter-school Haryanvi Dance Competition hosted by Oxford Public School, Pillukhera. Students from D.A.V. Sen Sec School, Safidon, Oxford Public School, Pillukhera, Aadharshila Public School, Jind, Happy Sen. Sec. School, Jind, MRCR, Julana, Takshshila School, Bhambewa, Gurukulam Global School, Sindhvi Khera, Nav Durga Public School, Safidon competed for the coveted trophy. Chairman Shiv Narayan Sharma congratulated Hitika and appreciated the efforts of coordinator Punam Rani.

#CBSE