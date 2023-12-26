Nav Durga Public School, Safidon

National Mathematics Day was celebrated by conducting an inter-house mathematics quiz for primary and middle wing students at the school. The students proved their quantitative acumen by solving time-bound cumbersome problems. The visual round demanded the participants to recognise the famous mathematicians. This was followed by the buzzer round which had negative marking as well.
