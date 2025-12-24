Nav Jyoti Century School organise workshop on "Happy Classroom"

Nav Jyoti Century School, Kharuni, Nalagarh, organised a one-day workshop on the theme "Happy Classroom" under the guidance of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The objective of the workshop was to guide teachers towards creating a positive, joyful and student-friendly classroom environment. The workshop was conducted by eminent resource persons from reputed educational institutions. The panel included Dr Amita Dhaka, Principal, Shemford Futuristic School. Also present was Nitya Mehta from Chandigarh, who is currently working at Satluj School, Panchkula. Their vast experience and practical insights greatly enriched the session. During the workshop, the resource persons guided teachers on how to transform classrooms into happy and engaging learning spaces. They emphasised the importance of classroom organisation, emotional well-being of students, positive communication, collaborative learning and creative teaching strategies. At the conclusion of the workshop, Principal Sonali Satpathy expressed heartfelt gratitude to all resource persons. She appreciated their valuable guidance and inspiring words, stating that such workshops play a vital role in the professional growth of teachers and in enhancing the overall quality of education.

Advertisement