Navdeep tops in 10m air rifle event

Navdeep Singh Saini, a student of St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, secured first rank in the 10m Air Rifle (ISSF) Boys' Under-15 event at the Mohali district-level Khedaan Vatan Punjab Diyaan 2026. He delivered an impressive score of 622.1 points, outperforming competitors from across the region and qualifying for the upcoming state-level games. The achievement reflected his marksmanship, mental stamina and sportsmanship. The school management, Principal and faculty congratulated Navdeep on his outstanding performance and wished him continued success as he prepares to represent the district at the state level.

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