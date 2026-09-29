Navigating the quiet complexities of youth, one poem at a time

Akshita Kuthiala, a Class XII student at Delhi Public School (DPS), Chandigarh, is making waves in the literary world with the publication of her poetry collection, Emberlight, alongside a second published book, Shattered Innocence.

Akshita's work primarily explores emotions, identity, vulnerability, and the quiet complexities of growing up.

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Her newest collection, Emberlight, published on Pothi.com, brings together a deeply personal assembly of poems inspired by personal observations and different phases of life. The book traces a thematic journey from moments of darkness toward finding inner light, dealing with themes of self-love, loss, healing, self-discovery, and resilience.

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From silent observations to the written word

According to Akshita, her inspiration to write stems from a fascination with the heavy emotions that people often carry silently but rarely talk about.

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For the young poet, writing became a vital way to process thoughts, preserve fleeting feelings and transform individual observations into universally relatable words. Poetry, she noted, offered her a unique space to explore intricate emotions that are sometimes difficult to express in everyday conversations.

Overcoming literary challenges

The journey to compiling and executing Emberlight came with significant hurdles. Kuthiala had to balance the rigorous academic demands of Class XII with her creative pursuits.

Developing a consistent writing voice and selectively deciding which pieces truly belonged in the collection required considerable patience and meticulous self-editing. The young author revealed that she had to rewrite numerous poetry pieces to ensure they fit seamlessly with the collection's core theme.

Bringing together poems written at different periods of her life and shaping them into a cohesive narrative arc was a major challenge, but one that she credits for her growth both as a writer and as an individual.

Future Horizons

In addition to Emberlight, Akshita has previously published another book titled Shattered Innocence through the BriBooks platform.

Looking ahead, she hopes to continue writing and experimenting with various literary genres while simultaneously pursuing her academic interests.

Driven by the positive feedback and encouragement she has received so far, Akshita aims to publish more books in the future and build a diverse body of work that reflects her evolving creative journey.