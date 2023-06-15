Navjyoti Century School , Kharuni

World Environment Day was celebrated at the school. The day started with tree plantation, followed by a special morning assembly. Various activities such as poster making, slogan writing and a rally was also organised by students of classes X to XII to spread awareness in the surrounding. The objective was to spread awareness among the people about saving environment from various types of pollution and to plant more trees to make the Earth green.
