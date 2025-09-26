Navjyoti Century School, Kharuni Nalagarh hostsyber safety and security awareness session

The school recently hosted a cyber safety and security awareness session in collaboration with the Cyber Cell Baddi and SHO Manpura. The session aimed to educate students about safe online practices and the importance of digital responsibility. Principal Sonali Satpathy emphasised the growing need for digital literacy, encouraging students to adopt responsible online behaviour to safeguard their future in a technology-driven world. Managing Director Aganjeet Chauhan addressed the gathering, remarking, "In the digital era, knowledge is power, but safety is responsibility and practicing positive online interactions must become a habit, not just awareness." The initiative stands as a testimony to the school's commitment to providing not just quality education but also a safe and secure learning environment that prepares its students to navigate the digital world with confidence.

