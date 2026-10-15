Navjyoti students shine at spectrum competitions

Navjyoti Century School, Kharuni, brought laurels to the institution by securing multiple positions at Spectrum – Shades of Brilliance, Season 4.0, showcasing students’ creativity, artistic talent and mathematical skills. In the Classes IX–XII category, the school secured second position in three competitions: Art Atlas of India, Indian Art Odyssey and Knot Creation – Macramé Wall Hanging. Students in Classes VII–VIII secured third position in Think in Maths. The Principal congratulated the achievers and appreciated the teachers for their guidance and dedication.
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