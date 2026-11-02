Navyug Senior Secondary School, Kurukshetra

The school organised an enriching educational excursion for students of classes VI to XII to Chokhi Dhani, a renowned Rajasthani cultural destination near Pinjore, and the historic Gurdwara Nada Sahib. The visit aimed to familiarise students with India’s rich cultural traditions, folk arts, historical heritage and spiritual values. At Chokhi Dhani, students explored Rajasthan’s colourful culture, traditional attire and folk art. Exciting attractions, including a magic show, Kalbelia dance, puppet performances and breath-taking rope-balancing acts, kept them enthralled. The students also enjoyed camel and horse rides, fun-filled swings and vibrant folk music. They later paid obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib and experienced its serene spiritual atmosphere.
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