Navyug Senior Secondary School, Mohan Nagar, Kurukshetra

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at Navyug Senior Secondary School & Kids DPS School. A special morning assembly was organised to mark the occasion, where teacher Shakti Prakash highlighted the significance of Teachers’ Day and shared inspiring insights into the life and contribution of former President and eminent educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Students were encouraged to respect and remain grateful to their teachers. As part of the celebrations, students participated in the activity, “A Letter to My Teacher”, expressing their heartfelt gratitude to their favourite teachers for their guidance, support and inspiration. The activity further strengthened the warm bond between teachers and students. To make the occasion memorable, a joint staff outing of Navyug Senior Secondary School and Kids DPS School was organised to Chokhi Dhani, Panchkula. The staff enjoyed the traditional cultural ambience and enthusiastically participated in various activities, including puppet shows, magic performances, circus, camel rides and fun-filled games. The outing provided the teachers with an opportunity to relax, interact and create cherished memories together. School Director BD Gaba and Principal Dr Devender Arora extended their warm wishes to the teachers and appreciated their dedication, hard work and commitment. Sakshi Gaba, Principal of Kids DPS School, also conveyed her heartfelt wishes to the teaching fraternity. School Administrator Vikas Gaba, Headmistress Preeti Mishra, Coordinators Ritu Chaudhary and Sakshi Gera, were present along with the teaching and non-teaching staff members of both schools.

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