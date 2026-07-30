Navyug Sr Sec School, Kurukshetra, organises Investiture Ceremony

Navyug Sr Sec School, Kurukshetra, organised its Investiture Ceremony to formally induct the newly elected student council for the academic session. During the ceremony, the Chief Guest, Dr Meera Gautam, Director BD Gaba and Principal Dr Devender Arora invested the newly elected Student Council members with badges of office and presented them with their appointment letters. Headmistress Preeti Mishra administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy, encouraging the young leaders to discharge their responsibilities with sincerity, integrity and dedication. The newly elected student council comprises Rohit as Head Boy, Mayank as Deputy Head Boy, Angel as Head Girl and Vanshika Sharma as Deputy Head Girl.

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