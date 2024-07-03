Navyug Sr Sec School, Mohan Nagar, Kurukshetra

The school organised a training session on New Education Policy 2020 and Classroom Management for all teachers. Sharmeen Akhtar from MBD Group, who is a motivational speaker, academic consultant and trainer, was present. She has trained more than 1,000 children, 1,200 parents and 180 teachers. Explaining about the New Education Policy, she said India is trying to implement inclusive and equal quality education completely by 2030. India’s SDG4 Global Agenda aims to provide world-class and high-quality education to all. To promote lifelong learning opportunities for schools as well as for all, emphasis on baseline literacy and numeracy, no drastic division between academic streams in schools, extra-curricular and business streams, vocational education will be started from Class VI with internship. Teaching should be done in mother tongue/regional language at least up to Class V. She explained the methods of classroom management in a unique way.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra