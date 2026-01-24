DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / NCC ‘A’ Certificate exam held at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

NCC ‘A’ Certificate exam held at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

School note

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:30 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
The ‘A’ Certificate Examination of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was successfully conducted at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, with a total of 483 cadets appearing, reflecting enthusiastic participation and disciplined conduct. The examination was organised as per the directions of Colonel Samit Navani, Commanding Officer, 2 Haryana Battalion NCC, Ambala Cantt, and was conducted under the supervision of Colonel Niteesh Kumar, Administrative Officer, 10 Haryana Battalion NCC, Kurukshetra. The programme began with a written examination, followed by various practical assessments, including drill, weapon handling, map reading, field craft and basic military skills. Several NCC officers and caretakers were present to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. At the conclusion of the programme, the principal, Gulshan Kaur, expressed her gratitude to the NCC officers, school staff and cadets for their cooperation and for the successful conduct of the examination.

