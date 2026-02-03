DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / The School Tribune / Century School NCC Air Wing wins IInd prize

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:00 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
The NCC Air Wing of The Century School, Gharaunda, brought laurels to the institution by securing second prize at the Block-Level celebrations of the 77th Republic Day. The event witnessed participation from several schools and institutions and was marked by patriotic fervour. The cadets’ disciplined march and coordinated performance earned high appreciation from judges and spectators. This marked the third consecutive year that the NCC cadets secured a position in the celebrations, with the school ranking first among all participating schools. The award was presented by Jagmohan Anand, MLA, and Veena, Block Education Officer. Principal Dr Karuna Arora applauded the cadets for their dedication, while Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal commended the team for upholding the values of unity and patriotism under the guidance of their instructor.

