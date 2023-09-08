NCC cadets felicitated

A felicitation ceremony for NCC cadets was organised at Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal. They were honoured for achieving a ‘B’ Certificate and their Associate NCC Officer Lieutenant Richa Sharma for her achievements during training at the Officers Training Academy, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Sanjay Bhatia (Secretary) and Poonam Bhatia (Joint Secretary) along with Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann felicitated the cadets. ANO Lt Richa Sharma appreciated the efforts of the certificate holders and also encouraged the newly enrolled cadets to work hard and to keep up the good work.

