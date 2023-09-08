NCC cadets felicitated

A felicitation ceremony for NCC cadets was organised at Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal. They were honoured for achieving a ‘B’ Certificate and their Associate NCC Officer Lieutenant Richa Sharma for her achievements during training at the Officers Training Academy, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Sanjay Bhatia (Secretary) and Poonam Bhatia (Joint Secretary) along with Principal Dr Puja Waalia Mann felicitated the cadets. ANO Lt Richa Sharma appreciated the efforts of the certificate holders and also encouraged the newly enrolled cadets to work hard and to keep up the good work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance
Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President
All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner
Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada
The outer walls of Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Society Mand...
Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura; Congress Kerala
The seven seats are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai
The incident takes place in the early hours of Thursday