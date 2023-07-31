NCC cadets honoured at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Subathu

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, NCC cadets (JD/JW) of the school were honoured by Principal Vivek Dhar Dubey. These children had won gold and silver medals in inter-company sports competitions in the ATC-131 NCC camp at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. Vanshika and Tanishk Acharya had won gold medals in badminton and Nargis had won silver medal. Rijul, Payal, Priyanka, Aditi, Priyanshi and Saloni had won silver medals in kho kho. Principal Vivek Dhar Dubey congratulating CTO Arvind Kumar Patial and the children.

