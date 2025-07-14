NCC cadets of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, win medals at  Combined Annual Training Camp

NCC cadets of the school won multiple medals in various competitions at the NCC Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC). Cadet Minal secured the title of Best Firer in the junior category. Cadet Purav won gold medal in the poster-making competition. Cadet Vashu clinched the silver medal in the drill competition. LCPL Ritu, Cadet Shairin, Cadet Nishita, and Cadet Sejal bagged silver medal in the relay race. Sgt Sehaj, LCPL Ekansh, Cadet Aniket, Cadet Manav, Cadet Keerth, Cadet Pankaj, Cadet Ishmeet, and Cadet Vashu won gold medal in the tug of war (junior category). Cadet Pankaj won gold medal for his excellence in anchoring. In the group dance (junior category), Cadet Akshata, Ritu, Ishika, Minal, Nishita, Ishveer, Ekansh, and Purav won gold medal. A special mention to Cadet Minal, who has been selected for the prestigious Thal Sainik Camp in shooting, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication. The management, principal, and entire staff of the school congratulated the cadets for their remarkable achievements and wished them continued success in their future endeavours

