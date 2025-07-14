DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / NCC cadets of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, win medals at  Combined Annual Training Camp

NCC cadets of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, win medals at  Combined Annual Training Camp

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NCC cadets of the school won multiple medals in various competitions at the NCC Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC). Cadet Minal secured the title of Best Firer in the junior category. Cadet Purav won gold medal in the poster-making competition. Cadet Vashu clinched the silver medal in the drill competition. LCPL Ritu, Cadet Shairin, Cadet Nishita, and Cadet Sejal bagged silver medal in the relay race. Sgt Sehaj, LCPL Ekansh, Cadet Aniket, Cadet Manav, Cadet Keerth, Cadet Pankaj, Cadet Ishmeet, and Cadet Vashu won gold medal in the tug of war (junior category). Cadet Pankaj won gold medal for his excellence in anchoring. In the group dance (junior category), Cadet Akshata, Ritu, Ishika, Minal, Nishita, Ishveer, Ekansh, and Purav won gold medal. A special mention to Cadet Minal, who has been selected for the prestigious Thal Sainik Camp in shooting, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication. The management, principal, and entire staff of the school congratulated the cadets for their remarkable achievements and wished them continued success in their future endeavours

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts