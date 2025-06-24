NCC cadets of SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga, participate in annual training camp

Under the leadership of Colonel Vinod Joshi, the annual training camp of Punjab-2 NCC Battalion was organised at DAV University, Jalandhar. About 600 cadets from 45 institutions participated in the camp. A total of 21 cadets from SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga, participated in the camp. During the camp, the cadets were provided intensive training in about 36 subjects, including weapon assembling and firing, map reading, field craft, drone flying. Lieutenant General Chandpuria gave inspirational messages to the cadets about the sacrifices of the Army, the courage and spirit of services shown in Operation Sindoor, which further strengthened the feeling of patriotism in the cadets. The cadets of SR Tangri DAV, Bilga, performed brilliantly in the inter-group competition and volleyball tournament organised in the camp. Sam Bawa, Pranav Gogna, Jatin Kumar and Nivedita Kumari were awarded medals and certificates for their outstanding performance in volleyball.

Advertisement