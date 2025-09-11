DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / NCC cadets participate in Health Run

NCC cadets participate in Health Run

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As many as 40 NCC cadets of Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, participated in the Health Run organised by NCC Group HQ, Chandigarh, in coordination with Education Department, UT Chandigarh. The initiative aimed to encourage fitness as a way of life and inspired the youth to shun drugs and embrace positive habits. Major General JS Cheema, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh, flagged off the run from Sukhna Lake Sports Complex and said, “The youth of nation is our pride. Through fitness, discipline and awareness, we can protect them from the scourge of drugs and guide them towards a brighter future.” He called upon citizens to join hands in building a healthy, drug-free society. Radhika Singh, Additional Director Higher Education, UT Chandigarh, also thanked the participants for their contribution towards the noble cause.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts