NCC cadets participate in Health Run

As many as 40 NCC cadets of Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, participated in the Health Run organised by NCC Group HQ, Chandigarh, in coordination with Education Department, UT Chandigarh. The initiative aimed to encourage fitness as a way of life and inspired the youth to shun drugs and embrace positive habits. Major General JS Cheema, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh, flagged off the run from Sukhna Lake Sports Complex and said, “The youth of nation is our pride. Through fitness, discipline and awareness, we can protect them from the scourge of drugs and guide them towards a brighter future.” He called upon citizens to join hands in building a healthy, drug-free society. Radhika Singh, Additional Director Higher Education, UT Chandigarh, also thanked the participants for their contribution towards the noble cause.

Advertisement