NCC cadets participate in Yoga Day celebrations

Twenty NCC cadets of Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Patiala, participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at YPS School, Patiala. The cadets performed various yoga asanas and breathing exercises, promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and discipline. The event highlighted the importance of adopting yoga as a part of daily life. Principal Jasjeet Sohi appreciated the participation of the NCC cadets and emphasised that such activities encourage healthy living, unity and national pride among students.

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