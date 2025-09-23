DT
Home / The School Tribune / NCC cadets shine at All India Thal Sainik Camp

NCC cadets shine at All India Thal Sainik Camp

Achievers
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
The All India Thal Sainik Camp 2025 was held at New Delhi. Out of 1,700 cadets from 16 Directorates, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, the Punjab Directorate team secured first position for the second consecutive time. Jesus Saviour School’s cadets, Tejveer Singh and Hiya Sharma, were proud members of the winning team, showcasing outstanding performance in firing events. The victorious team was felicitated by Major General GS Cheema, Additional Director General of the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh Directorate. Upon their return to school, the cadets received a warm welcome and heartfelt congratulations from Chairman Joy Kutty and Principal S Merlin Johns for their remarkable achievement. The school community also extended appreciation to their NCC Officer, First Officer Naveen Kumar, and the cadets’ parents for their unwavering support and encouragement.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

