NCC cadets win medals

The 7 Haryana Battalion, NCC, Karnal, organised the Combined Annual Training Camp. Cadets of Pratap Public School, Sector-6, Karnal, won prizes in various competitions. The school girl cadets team won the first position. The school boy cadets team won the second position. Cadet Khushboo won the gold medal in the 600 metre race and in.22 rifle shooting competition. Cadet Manvi Singla won silver medal in .22 rifle shooting competition. Dr Puja Waalia Maan, Principal, PPS, was invited as a special guest to witness the cultural eve on the last day of the CATC. Camp Commandant Col Naresh Arya and Administrative Officer Col Nixon Harnal appreciated the performance and discipline of all cadets in the camp.
