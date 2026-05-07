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Home / The School Tribune / NCC cadets win medals at 10-day training camp

NCC cadets win medals at 10-day training camp

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, announced the participation and achievements of its NCC cadets at the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) - 161, organised by 1 HAR Naval Unit NCC, Faridabad. The 10-day camp was held at Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan School, Mahendragarh. A total of 580 cadets from various institutions attended the camp, including 2nd Officer Monu Singh and 29 cadets from Dyal Singh Public School. The camp focused on instilling discipline, leadership, physical fitness, and a spirit of unity among cadets. Various competitions like best cadet, volleyball, tug of war, and firing practice were organised to encourage a competitive spirit. The students of Dyal Singh Public School brought laurels to the institution with their outstanding performance: five cadets won silver medals in volleyball and five secured gold medals in tug of war. Cadet Vansh Varma achieved the second position in the best cadet competition. Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar congratulated the cadets for their achievements.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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