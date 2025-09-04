Cadets of Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, attended in a 10-day NCC camp, organised by the 13 Punjab Battalion at Malout. The camp aimed to instil discipline, leadership qualities and a spirit of patriotism among the cadets. During the camp, the students participated in various activities, such as drill practice, weapon training, physical fitness sessions, map reading and lectures on traffic rules, road safety and social awareness. Special emphasis was given to team spirit, time management and discipline, which are considered the true essence of the National Cadet Corps. Principal Brar congratulated the cadets and appreciated their hard work and discipline throughout the camp. He encouraged them to continue practicing the values learnt during training and to become responsible citizens contributing to society and the nation.

