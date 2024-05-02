NCC enrolment at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school lays emphasis on inculcating a sense of national pride among its students. Introducing the NCC Army Wing was one step in that direction in the year 2023. The school recently embarked on its new enrolment process for 2024. Inspired by the school cadets, 50 students from classes VIII and IX took part in the selection process, which consisted of an interview and a physical fitness test. The school has a Mix Battalion (Army Wing), 02 NCC, Chandigarh. As per the NCC norms 25 students were selected of which 15 are girls and 10 are boys. With ‘Unity and Discipline’ as its motto, the NCC aims to develop qualities of character, courage, comradeship, discipline, leadership, secular outlook, spirit of adventure and sportsmanship and the ideals of selfless service among the youth. The selected students were filled with immense enthusiasm and said they were eagerly waiting for the commencement of the training sessions.

