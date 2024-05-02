NCC enrolment at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school lays emphasis on inculcating a sense of national pride among its students. Introducing the NCC Army Wing was one step in that direction in the year 2023. The school recently embarked on its new enrolment process for 2024. Inspired by the school cadets, 50 students from classes VIII and IX took part in the selection process, which consisted of an interview and a physical fitness test. The school has a Mix Battalion (Army Wing), 02 NCC, Chandigarh. As per the NCC norms 25 students were selected of which 15 are girls and 10 are boys. With ‘Unity and Discipline’ as its motto, the NCC aims to develop qualities of character, courage, comradeship, discipline, leadership, secular outlook, spirit of adventure and sportsmanship and the ideals of selfless service among the youth. The selected students were filled with immense enthusiasm and said they were eagerly waiting for the commencement of the training sessions.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people are injured during the UCLA confrontation
Hope Palestine's application for UN membership will be reconsidered, endorsed: India
The US vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a P...
Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless
On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb...
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says
Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...