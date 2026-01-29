Neha Mehra bags Best Teacher Award

Neha Mehra, a teacher of Golden Bells Public School, Mohali, bagged the Best Teacher Award in the Best Teacher Award Ceremony organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad at Udham Singh Bhawan, Phase 3A, Mohali, to acknowledge the outstanding work and dedication of teachers. Besides this, Harjap Singh (Class X) got the Best Student Award during the “Guru Vandan - Chhatra Abhinandan Award” ceremony. Winners of “Bharat ko Jano” quiz of the school, named Angel, Smashthi, Amandeep Singh and Khushi Chetry, were also honoured on the occasion.

