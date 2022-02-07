Nepal to reopen schools, other venues as virus cases fall

Kathmandu, Feb 7
Nepal's capital on Monday announced it would ease strict pandemic measures, with plans to reopen schools and sports venues and slowly return city life to normal, as COVID-19 cases began to decline.
The Nepalese government imposed tough restrictions last month as virus cases broke records, fuelled by the omicron variant. Schools were shut, religious festivals banned, and restaurants were limited to serving small numbers of customers.
The announcement added that schools and colleges would be allowed to resume in-person teaching from next week.
Schools ordered to close since last month have been demanding the government reopen educational institutions as the number of COVID-19 cases began to decline.
Teachers say online education was limited to only a small part of the population living in the urban areas of the Himalayan country while a majority of students were being deprived of their chance to learn.
Nepal has fully vaccinated 52% of the population, including students and children aged 12 and above. It has reported over 1 million coronavirus cases and 11,814 deaths since the pandemic began. AP
