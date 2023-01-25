Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose remembered

The AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated “Parakram Diwas” to mark the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. A special assembly was conducted to tell the importance of celebrating Parakram Diwas, lifetime achievements and principles of Bose. His participation in India’s freedom struggle was remembered. Children gave speeches, recited poems on Bose as a tribute to him.
