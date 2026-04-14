New academic session begins at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The new academic session at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, commenced on a positive and inspiring note with a mass assembly held on its premises. Students and faculty members gathered together in unity to seek divine blessings for a successful and fulfilling academic year ahead. The atmosphere resonated with hope, positivity, and a shared commitment to excellence. The assembly served as a reminder of the values of faith, discipline, and perseverance that the institution upholds. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said, “As the new session commences, the school community looks forward to embracing new opportunities, setting higher goals and continuing the journey of holistic growth and achievement.”

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