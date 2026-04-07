New academic session commences with teachers’ induction programme

The new academic session commenced with a teachers’ induction programme, followed by a ‘yajna’ ceremony at DAV Police Public School, Panchkula. The Principal welcomed the new teachers and briefed them about the school’s values, policies, and expectations. A ‘yajna’ was performed to seek divine blessings for a successful year. The ceremony created a positive and spiritual atmosphere, with teachers participating wholeheartedly. The event marked an auspicious and inspiring start to the session.

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