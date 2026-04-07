New academic session commences

The new academic session commenced with enthusiasm and positivity on the campus ofPolice DAV Public School, Patiala, at Police Lines and Dadhera, Patiala. The day began with a special morning assembly, where the teachers extended a warm welcome to all students, especially the newcomers. In the address, emphasis was laid on discipline, dedication, and the importance of holistic development. The tiny tots were thrilled to receive a welcome token from their teachers and photographed to make their moment memorable. A ‘havan’ was organised as per DAV rituals. Students planted saplings in order to make the day memorable. Principal Rajwant Singh said the school has planned a variety of academic and extracurricular activities for the session, aiming to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and overall personality development.

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