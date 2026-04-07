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Home / The School Tribune / New academic session commences

New academic session commences

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:31 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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The new academic session commenced with enthusiasm and positivity on the campus ofPolice DAV Public School, Patiala, at Police Lines and Dadhera, Patiala. The day began with a special morning assembly, where the teachers extended a warm welcome to all students, especially the newcomers. In the address, emphasis was laid on discipline, dedication, and the importance of holistic development. The tiny tots were thrilled to receive a welcome token from their teachers and photographed to make their moment memorable. A ‘havan’ was organised as per DAV rituals. Students planted saplings in order to make the day memorable. Principal Rajwant Singh said the school has planned a variety of academic and extracurricular activities for the session, aiming to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and overall personality development.

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