New Angel Public School, Zirakpur, excels in folk dance event

The school brought pride to their institution by securing the second prize in a keenly contested Inter-School Folk Dance Competition held at Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur. The event witnessed participation from several reputed schools in the region, showcasing diverse dance forms and impressive performances. The school team stood out with their vibrant choreography, synchronised moves and expressive storytelling. Principal Sharanjit Kaur congratulated the team for their hard work and dedication, applauding the efforts of the dance coach Annu. “This achievement reflects the talent and commitment of our students. We are incredibly proud of them,” she said.

