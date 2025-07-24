New Angel Public School, Zirakpur, organises arts workshop

An enriching arts workshop was conducted at the school for students of classes VI to VIII, organised by the Bhai Ghanayia Ji Care Service and Welfare Society. The session was facilitated by Dolly Saini, an accomplished artiste and educator, who served as the resource person for the event. The workshop aimed to inspire young minds to express themselves freely through colours and creativity. Under Saini’s guidance, students explored various artistic techniques and were encouraged to use art as a means of self-expression. The session not only nurtured their creative abilities but also boosted their confidence and imagination. The initiative was met with great enthusiasm by students and staff alike.

