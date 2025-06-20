New book offers research-backed parenting guide

Released on the occasion of Father's Day, a new book by acclaimed psychotherapist Riri G Trivedi and parenting expert Anagha Nagpal introduces a culturally sensitive take on parenting, equipping Indian parents with essential tools to address the challenges of raising children in today's complex world.

"The Book Won't Teach You Parenting", published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), aims to help parents understand the right parenting style that is balanced and universally applicable across generations and cultures.

"The book will also clarify what parents often do incorrectly and what they can do to avoid unhealthy habits. This book also grapples with issues that are more relevant to children and parents nowadays, which didn't exist in previous generations, such as social media usage, self-harming behaviour and conversations about sexual orientation and safe sex," reads the introduction of the book.

Packed with research-backed insights on parenting styles, personal anecdotes, practical checklists, and bilingual online resources, the book provides valuable insights and much-needed support for Indian parents across the globe to balance cultural nuances with modern challenges like screen time, teen relationships, and joint family dynamics.

Divided into eight chapters, the book, replete with global research and real-life stories, also offers a framework for positive parenting in the Indian cultural context and presents timely, age-appropriate strategies to handle every stage of your child's life -- from toddlerhood to teenage.

Whether it's healing from childhood trauma and breaking free from negative patterns through self-reflection exercises, learning self-regulation techniques to respond calmly to stress, setting a positive example for your children, or guiding them toward developing a healthy mindset and emotional resilience to navigate life's challenges -- the book claims to offer support every step of the way.

"Every chapter ends with self-reflection questions for parents -- to help you understand your own childhood better and to reflect on your deep-rooted behaviours stemming from those experiences that may be affecting your parenting journey or your child's behaviour," it added.

The book, priced at Rs 499, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.