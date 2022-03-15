New books to watch out for

GREAT INDIAN CHILDREN’S STORIES

Edited by Stephen Alter

Rs 599 PP216

Great Indian Children’s Stories, edited by award-winning writer Stephen Alter, collects nine delightful short stories for older children by some of India’s foremost writers. The handpicked stories in this anthology include classics such as Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘The Kabuliwallah’, revolving around an unlikely friendship between a little Bengali girl and an Afghan man; Munshi Premchand’s ‘Idgah’, the heart-warming story of the gift a young boy gives to his grandmother on Eid; Mahasweta Devi’s ‘The Why-Why Girl’, the true story of a young girl from the Shabar community with an indomitable spirit; Ruskin Bond’s ‘The Blue Umbrella’, a tale of jealousy and understanding set in the pristine Garhwal hills; Khushwant Singh’s ‘Portrait of a Lady’, a poignant story about a young boy and his beloved grandmother; and Shashi Tharoor’s ‘The Boutique’, a sensitive account of an adolescent boy’s rite of passage to adulthood.

Stephen Alter is the author of more than 20 books of fiction and non-fiction, including The Secret Sanctuary and The Cloudfarers. Wild Himalaya: A Natural History of the Greatest Mountain Range on Earth, his most recent work of non-fiction, received the 2020 Banff Mountain Book Award in the Mountain Environment and Natural History category. His memoir, Becoming a Mountain: Himalayan Journeys in Search of the Sacred and the Sublime, received the Kekoo Naoroji Award for Himalayan Literature.

IT’S TIME TO RHYME: Poems for Kids of All Ages

Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan

Illustrated by Priya Kuriyan

Rs 399 PP48

With offerings from sonnets in iambic pentameter, to limericks, acrostics, and villanelles, It’s Time to Rhyme is the perfect introduction to the joys of poetry for readers of all ages. Using ingenious examples, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan explains the fun world of verse while inviting children to use their creativity and write their own poems. Whether you’re a young reader interested in knowing how poetry works, a parent looking for an entertaining way to explore the form with your children, or a teacher looking for a unique text to introduce students to the basics of verse, It’s Time to Rhyme is the essential book for young rhymesters and wordsmiths to learn about the enthralling universe of poetry.

Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan is a children’s author, poet, editor, and voice-over talent. She is also a former non-profit development professional who spent two decades as an advocate and fundraiser for persons with disabilities. She has published and translated children’s books in India and the United States, including A Pie Surprise and Other Stories, the award-winning Indi-Alphabet, and How Many Lines in a Limerick? Her most recent book Prince With a Paintbrush: The Story of Raja Ravi Varma, was a 2021 BTB Wordsmiths of the Year ‘Best Book’. Shobha loves words because they make her heart and voice sing.